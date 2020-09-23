Simone Biles flaunts bikini bod! Fans praise her fab physique

America's star gymnast Simone Biles, 23, wowed her social media followers with this post yesterday. Posing in a bikini, the Olympic champion asked her 3.9 million Instagram followers to

"insert caption later."

Her fans immediately flooded her social media page, praising her fab physique. "Okay. Wow! Now my mouth is open seeing that bod," wrote one follower. "You are the queen of fitness," added another. "It's the abs for me," wrote a third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onSep 20, 2020 at 11:56am PDT

The post received nearly three lakh 'likes.'

Simone Biles made her relationship with National Football League player, Jonathan Owens official in August 2020.

Simone Instagrammed a picture for her 3.9 million followers and tagged Jonathan. She wrote along with a heart emoji: "It's just us." Meanwhile, Jonathan Instagrammed a picture of him standing next to Simone along with a red heart and fingers crossed emoji.

View this post on Instagram it’s just us ð¤ A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onAug 2, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

Simone also tweeted a TikTok video, where they are seen dancing, wearing each other's clothes. In March 2020, Simone split from her boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

