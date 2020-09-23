Simone Biles flaunts bikini bod! Fans praise her fab physique
Her fans immediately flooded her social media page, praising her fab physique
America's star gymnast Simone Biles, 23, wowed her social media followers with this post yesterday. Posing in a bikini, the Olympic champion asked her 3.9 million Instagram followers to
"insert caption later."
Her fans immediately flooded her social media page, praising her fab physique. "Okay. Wow! Now my mouth is open seeing that bod," wrote one follower. "You are the queen of fitness," added another. "It's the abs for me," wrote a third.
The post received nearly three lakh 'likes.'
Simone Biles made her relationship with National Football League player, Jonathan Owens official in August 2020.
Simone Instagrammed a picture for her 3.9 million followers and tagged Jonathan. She wrote along with a heart emoji: "It's just us." Meanwhile, Jonathan Instagrammed a picture of him standing next to Simone along with a red heart and fingers crossed emoji.
Simone also tweeted a TikTok video, where they are seen dancing, wearing each other's clothes. In March 2020, Simone split from her boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.
Simone Biles is an American professional gymnast, born March 14, 1997. She recently turned 23.
Simone Biles is the third most decorated gymnast in the world and America's most decorated gymnast.
Simone Biles has a total of 30 Olympic medals and World Championships combined.
Simone Biles, billed at 4 ft 8 inches, resides in Texas, United States.
Simone Biles is a 5-time all-round World Champion (2013–2015, 2018–19), a 5-time World floor exercise champion (2013–2015, 2018–19), a 3-time World balance beam champion (2014–15, 2019), two-time World vault champion (2018–19), and a 6-time United States national all-around champion (2013–2016, 2018–19).
Simone Biles was also part of the gymnast American team to win gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019.
In August 2017, Simone Biles announced on Instagram that she was dating a fellow gymnast named Stacy Erwin
At a young age, Simone's mother could not take care of her and her three siblings and hence they would be in foster care most often.
Simone Biles first tried her hand at gymnastics at age 6.
After looking after them temporarily since 2000, it was in 2003, that Simone Biles' maternal grandfather officially adopted Simone and her younger sister.
Simone Biles began home schooling in 2012 and could manage to improve her training hours to 32 hours per week.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone Biles won four gold medals and 1 bronze medal.
Simone Biles has a staggering 19 gold medals all round at the World Championships.
Additionally, Simone Biles is also a two time gold medal winner at Pacific Rim Championships.
Simone Biles also has two gold medals and one silver at the FIG World Cup.
In January 2018, Simone Biles released a shocking statement on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by her USA gymnast physician Larry Nassar. Six days later, he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison
Olympic gymnast and world champion Simone Biles turned 23 on March 14, 2020. Simone Biles is one of the finest athletes in the world today. Besides impressing all with her acrobatics, Simone Biles has had a whirlwind of a career. Take a look. Pictures/ Simone Biles Instagram
