Simone Biles: I eat what I feel good with and try not to stuff myself

America's champion gymnast, Simone Biles, 23, recently provided a glimpse into her diet, and said that she follows her intuition when it comes to food. The five-time Olympic gold medallist, who is preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Games and spending long hours in the gym, does not stress about her diet. "I do not track anything," Biles told Women's Health website.

"I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I'm always at the gym. For gymnasts in particular, [tracking] can lead to health problems and eating issues, so I just eat what I know I can and should."

Biles, who has won 25 World Championship medals, said that her workouts dictate when she has her meals. "I wake up so early before practice, which is at 7am, so sometimes I'll grab a quick bite and sometimes I don't," she said.

Biles, however, said that her breakfast routine is a bit more relaxed on weekends. "On weekends, I'll have some protein waffles with chocolate chips, some eggs, or even make some cinnamon rolls because I might not have to be at the gym so I can actually take the time to make my breakfast," she said.

