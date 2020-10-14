Simone Biles is 'biggest fan' of boyfriend Jonathan Owens. See photo

Simone Biles, 23, is in love with her NFL star boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25, and how. The Olympic gold medallist was recently seen cheering Owens during Houston Texans‘ win over Jacksonville Jaguars.

The gymnast Instagrammed a picture while wearing a white Houston Texans jersey that had Owens written across the back of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onOct 11, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

“OWENS BIGGEST FAN LFG BABY,” Biles captioned the picture.

In August 2020, the American Olympic and world champion gymnast made her relationship with National Football League player, Jonathan Owens official.

Simone Instagrammed the above picture for her 3.9 million followers and tagged Jonathan. She wrote along with a heart emoji: "It's just us." Meanwhile, Jonathan Instagrammed a picture of him standing next to Simone along with a red heart and fingers crossed emoji.

View this post on Instagram it’s just us ð¤ A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onAug 2, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

Speculation of them dating began in July after Simone posted a picture of them together, wishing Jonathan on his 25th birthday along with a blowing kiss emoji.

In March, Simone split from Stacey Ervin Jr. Simone had told Vogue magazine that it was difficult for her to end three-year relationship with Stacey.

