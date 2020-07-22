Simone Biles loves to stay and soak in the bathtub for an hour

America's champion gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that she loves unwind by soaking herself in a bath tub with Epsom salts or bubbles.

"I'm happiest when I'm at home, chilling with my friends and family, no make-up, just having a good time. I sit in the bath with some Epsom salts or bubbles for an hour or so...and I absolutely do nothing. I love the chance to get away and just soak." Simone was quoted as saying by shape.com.

Meanwhile, Simone, who is a four-time Olympic gold medallist, said she learnt some valuable self-love lessons from her former teammate Aly Raisman.

Simone said she even passes on those tips to her friends. "She [Aly Raisman] taught everyone on the team to love our raw, authentic selves by encouraging us to focus on what's inside before worrying about what's on the outside. When they're [friends] having a bad day, I go down the list of what they're good at to help them feel better," she added.

