Simran Kaur Mundi all set to tie the knot with longtime love and Gurdass Mann's son Gurrick

Simran Kaur Mundi, the Miss India Universe 2008, is all set to take a plunge in her life. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Jo Hum Chahein in 2011, will make it official with longtime love Gurickk Maan.

The popular duo will tie the knot in Patiala tomorrow. On Tuesday, the mehndi ceremony was a close-knit affair. Son of veteran singer Gurdass Mann, Gurrick is a music video director. He met the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) actor at a racing track. He was a participant but crashed out in the first lap itself. He then went up to her and said it was because of her and asked her out. Mundi, who found it cheesy, gave in to his boyish charm and the rest is history. Isn't that adorable?

Simran Kaur's BFFs Poppy Jabal and Sonnalli Seygall shared multiple pictures from the ceremony, and we can't stop scrolling through them. Not only this, popular singers Harshdeep Kaur and Badshah also performed at their Sangeet ceremony. Take a look at some pretty colourful pictures from the functions right away!

Poppy Jabal captioned the Mehendi pictures, "And we begin #simikkydi Mehendi time for @simrankaurmundi @gurickkmaan [sic]"

She also upped her suave game by posting, "Important to create drama !!! #simikkydi While the bride does her duties .... The bridesmaids are busy... [sic]"

Well, that's what BFFs do, don't they?

