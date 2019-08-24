Sindhutai Sapkal on Kaun Banega Crorepati: I remember names of my 1200 children

television

On Friday, KBC hosted a special guest - noted social activist Sindhutai Sapkal, who is widely addressed as the "Mother of Orphans". She is particularly known for her work in raising orphaned children in India.

Sindhutai Sapkal and Amitabh Bachchan. Image source: PR

Before the show, Sindhutai gave an interview to the press. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

You have adopted more than 1200 kids, you are still a child at heart, do you have any wish that you want to be fulfilled?

There was a time when I was an orphan myself and I have gone through the pain which no one should go through. The only medicine to my pain was when I adopted orphan kids and gave them the love they never felt but deserved. I do not plan on stopping to adopt kids and give them a living I couldn't ever have. I will continue to do so as no kid should ever have a life of an orphan.

The kids that you have adopted, do you remember their names?

I keep visiting interior parts of India where I find many kids just left on the streets by their biological parents which is disheartening. I try to help each one of them with all the resources I can provide along with the love of a mother which I can give. It is said that a mother will never forget her children’s names. The same is for me. The time I come back home from work, I meet all my kids and call them by their names.

How has been your experience with Kaun Banega Crorepati 11?

It was an enthralling feeling. I was excited every minute to go for the shoot while I was equally nervous. Meeting with Mr Bachchan felt like I own the world, it is one of the best feelings one can ever have. KBC has provided me with a platform to make the parents realise that their kids are to be loved and not left on the streets. The image of a kid to be found in the smallest parts of the village, in a drain just left there to die is very hurting and with this platform, I urge the viewers to not let go of their kids, as it is a blessing to have kids. I would also like to donate my winning amount to Sanmati Balniketan charity who provides food, shelter, and education to the kids who are left alone by their parents.

Have you ever met Mr Amitabh Bachchan before?

Yes, I have met him twice before meeting him on this show and it has been an absolute pleasure. The first time was when I was felicitated with an award for my work and the second time was when he came to launch a movie, I interacted with him.

If there is a Bollywood movie made on you, which actress would you like to see in the lead role?

I am fond of one actress, Smita Patil, but unfortunately, she is not with us anymore. I would have loved to see her take up the lead role as she would be the perfect fit for my character.

If you want to ask something from Mr Amitabh Bachchan, what would it be?

We all know how fabulous he is with the work he does. But one thing I admire about him is his voice. I love his dialogue, "Tum mujhe wahan dhund rahe ho aur main tumhara yahan intezaar kar raha hoon."

Sindhutai is respected as one of the pioneers in the field of orphan care in India. In 2017, Sindhutai received the Nari Shakti Award from the President Of India. This is the highest civilian award for women in the country. Among other awards, she received the National Award for Iconic Mother in 2013, and the Real Heroes Awards, given by CNN-IBN and Reliance Foundation in 2012.

KBC is currently in its 18th year since it first appeared on TV screens way back in the year 2000. KBC is a show that taught India to value the power of knowledge and gave the common man the confidence to dream big. In the last season, the show received the highest ever record-breaking registrations of over 31 million within a span of 15 days.

