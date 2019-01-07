Singer Neha Kakkar's battling depression; says 'Let me live my life. Do not judge me, please'

bollywood

Singer Neha Kakkar is going through a personal turmoil after breaking up with Yaariyan (2014) actor Himansh Kohli last month

Over the weekend, Neha Kakkar took to social media to share the news that she is battling depression. She wrote, "Thanks to the negative people in the world. You're successful in giving me the worst days of my life (sic)." The singer is going through a personal turmoil after breaking up with Yaariyan (2014) actor Himansh Kohli last month.

A video of her breaking down on stage in Ahmedabad has also gone viral. She further wrote, "The world is not letting me live. People are talking rubbish about me. Let me live my life. Do not judge me, please (sic)."

Barely after two months of admitting their relationship on national television, things went kaput between Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli. The duo fell in love while they were shooting for a music single 'Oh Humsafar' in Greece. They became quite vocal about their relationship and often professed their love to each other on social media. In fact, Neha's Instagram was all about mush with Kohli.

However, when things went sour between the two they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Kakkar even deleted all her snapshots and memories from Instagram.

Post break-up, Neha shared on social media that she had invested herself with extreme emotions in this relationship.

Well, all we can say here is - stay strong Neha!

