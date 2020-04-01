Singer Rihanna wants to have 'three or four' kids with or without a partner

With plans to have a large family in the future, singer Rihanna admitted that she definitely sees kids in her coming times whether she has a partner or not. According to USA Today, in a new cover story for British Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her 10-year-plan.

"I know I will want to live differently. I'll have kids -- three or four of 'em," the Fenty Beauty owner confessed.

When asked whether she would still have kids if she hasn't found the right person, Rihanna replied, "Hell yeah."

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong...' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love," she added.

