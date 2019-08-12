Sitaram Yechury: People of Kashmir imprisoned in their own homes

national

The authorities said that people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: On Monday, General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the people of Kashmir have been kept "imprisoned" in their own homes and warned the government that the impact of changing Jammu and Kashmir's status would be felt in other states with special status. Yechury while greeting people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha stated that he still didn't know the condition of his party colleagues in Kashmir. He along with CPI general secretary on Friday had been denied entry into Srinagar.

Eid is an occasion of joy and celebration, and our thoughts are with the people of Kashmir who have been kept imprisoned in their own homes. We still don't know how or where our Comrades in Kashmir are. pic.twitter.com/Ac9BwTg0EQ — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 12, 2019

"Eid is an occasion of joy and celebration, and our thoughts are with the people of Kashmir who have been kept imprisoned in their own homes. We still don't know how or where our Comrades in Kashmir are," he took to social media and tweeted. "We are a country of diverse languages, religions, cultures & ideas; this is our strength. The impact of undemocratically and forcibly altering Jammu and Kashmir's status will be felt in other states with special status. Let's not forget that most are on India's borders," Yechury said.

We are a country of diverse languages, religions, cultures & ideas; this is our strength. The impact of undemocratically and forcibly altering J&K’s status will be felt in other states with special status. Let's not forget that most are on India's borders. https://t.co/KI8wHzc04M — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak! Greetings and best wishes pic.twitter.com/Gdhhxcp06U — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 12, 2019

Eid al-Adha prayers on Monday were held at various mosques in the Kashmir Valley. The authorities on Sunday had said that people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers. Large gatherings, however, were not allowed in any part of the Valley.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates