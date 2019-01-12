Six arrested for demonstration against 'The Accidental Prime Minister' in Kolkata

crime

The protestors can be heard shouting slogans against actor Anupam Kher, who played the lead role in the movie

Representational picture

Six protestors have been arrested on Saturday for holding a demonstration against the screening of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' inside a cineplex in Kolkata. A video of the incident was recently made public by ANI. In the clip, a group of protestors can be seen moving around the mall sloganeering against the screening of the movie. The protestors can be heard shouting slogans against actor Anupam Kher, who played the lead role in the movie.

The Congress protest against the screening of the movie was organised on Thursday, during the evening show inside the Quest INOX Cineplex. Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asserted that the Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was made with an intention to distort facts and keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind.

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she had asserted that a movie titled 'Disastrous Prime Minister' should also be made. The Manmohan Singh biopic drew a lot of flak from the Congress party, even before the movie hit the theatres. Maharashtra Youth Congress, in December, had raised objections over the film and demanded its special screening to ensure that none of the scenes are factually incorrect.

The film is based on facts chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru - Manmohan Singh's media advisor between 2004 and 2008. It revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever