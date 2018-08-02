Six burglars caught on CCTV camera dancing arrested in Delhi

national

New Delhi: A gang of six burglars who were caught dancing on CCTV camera footage before committing robbery in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The unusual act was caught in a CCTV camera installed in the lane where a burglar apparently indulged in an impromptu victory dance after other members of the gang successfully broke into multiple shops and stole cash, electronic items etc, they said.

The accused were identified as Alam, Anand, Sahib Ansari, Mohammad Safeeq, Salman and Anil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said. One autorickshaw, two laptops, one LCD, some other electronic items and lock-breaking equipment were recovered from their possession, she said.

On July 10, an incident of burglary was reported in the Novelty Cinema area in which shutters of four shops were found broken and some electronic items and cash were stolen by a gang of burglars, Prasad said.

The CCTV camera installed there captured the burglars dancing on the street before breaking the shutters, he said. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused used an autorickshaw with a tri-colour design at its rear. Further investigation was carried out on the basis of this clue, the officer said.

About 3,000 autorickshaws were short-listed with the help of RTO, Burari. Later, two autorickshaws of identical description were pinpointed by the police team. The activities of these two autorickshaws' drivers were kept under surveillance, she said.

On the basis of a tip-off, the six accused were arrested along with the autorickshaws that were used in the commission of the crime, she added.

Police said the accused Alam is involved in 43 cases of theft and burglaries while his associate Anand is involved in six cases of theft and burglaries registered in Delhi.

