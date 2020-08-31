Six civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

Six civilians were injured on Monday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said militants targeted a security force party in the Azadgunj area of Baramulla town with a grenade.

"The grenade missed the target and exploded on the ground injuring six civilians.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area surrounded for searches", police said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever