Six held in Goa for gambling

All six of them were arrested under section 11(2)(a) of Goa Daman and Diu Protective Gambling Act.

Representational picture

Tiswadi (Goa): Old Goa police on Friday arrested six persons for alleged involvement in gambling activity in a public place following a raid near Health Centre in St. Cruz area of Tiswadi district in Goa.

The arrested persons were identified as Umesh Vishram Ghogle, Ramesh, Sanjay Krishna Kumar, Rintu, and Shankare Krishnappa Lamani, all residents of St. Cruz, police said. The other arrested person Dattaram Anant Naik is a resident of Mala, Panaji.

"Information regarding card gambling being carried out in public place was received through reliable sources and accordingly a raiding team was formed. During the raid, these six persons were arrested and Rs 14,170 along with other gambling articles were seized," said Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi.

