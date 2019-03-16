Six held in Goa for gambling

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 11:33 IST | ANI

All six of them were arrested under section 11(2)(a) of Goa Daman and Diu Protective Gambling Act.

Six held in Goa for gambling
Representational picture

Tiswadi (Goa): Old Goa police on Friday arrested six persons for alleged involvement in gambling activity in a public place following a raid near Health Centre in St. Cruz area of Tiswadi district in Goa.

The arrested persons were identified as Umesh Vishram Ghogle, Ramesh, Sanjay Krishna Kumar, Rintu, and Shankare Krishnappa Lamani, all residents of St. Cruz, police said. The other arrested person Dattaram Anant Naik is a resident of Mala, Panaji.

"Information regarding card gambling being carried out in public place was received through reliable sources and accordingly a raiding team was formed. During the raid, these six persons were arrested and Rs 14,170 along with other gambling articles were seized," said Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi.

All six of them were arrested under section 11(2)(a) of Goa Daman and Diu Protective Gambling Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

goaCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai CST station footover bridge collapse: Death toll rises

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees