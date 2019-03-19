Six rescued, one missing as tugboat capsizes off Mumbai

national

One person is missing and six others were rescued after a tugboat capsized on Monday in the Arabian Sea off the Worli coast in Mumbai, police said. The tug boat 'Revati' was carrying seven people.

A Coast Guard helicopter and an inshore patrol vessel, and personnel from the Mumbai police's coastal unit were deployed for the rescue effort, he said. Revati was on its way to Tarapur from Mumbai with a crew of seven when it capsized in the morning, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

A distress call was received from the vessel after which Coast Guard Ship Amartya, a fast patrol vessel on surveillance duty, was diverted for the search and rescue operation, he said.

ICGS Amartya reached the spot and rescued six people from the tug, he said. The search and rescue operation for the seventh person is still underway and two ships and a Chetak helicopter have been deployed, he added. Apart from surface search by two ships, two helicopter sorties have been launched as part of a coordinated sea-air search and rescue operation.

