Six trendy Instagram posts of Katrina Kaif that will make you go WOW

Katrina Kaif, the name which is synonymous to fashion, turns 37 today! As she celebrates her special day amid the pandemic, the actress has planned a low-key celebration. Katrina, who is currently living in her Bandra abode with sister Isabelle, is known as a trendsetter in the world of showbiz. While Sonam remains the torchbearer of intricate fashion, Katrina has her dress sense that will leave you mesmerized.

The actress makes look every outfit casual wear, an easily accessible dress, and to top it all, a cakewalk with minimal makeup and fun accessories. To celebrate her birthday, let's take a look at some of her good fashion choices so far through her social media posts.

That flip in the water

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂflippin’ out ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onFeb 3, 2019 at 5:39am PST

Katrina Kaif, back in 2019, as the year started, surprised her fans with a flipping picture of hers in the ocean. Her beige coloured bikini, with the perfect hair flip and dramatic clouds, left everyone in awe of her pose!

For the love of colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJun 22, 2020 at 12:00am PDT

In this one, the actress is seen wearing a striped colourful zipper outfit, paired with tie-dye shoes. Her minimal makeup and no accessories will surely win your heart. Isn't this one a must-have wardrobe essential. Well, we all need a day without makeup and fuss-free attire to get along with the boredom. Take a look!

The shimmer is first love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onDec 7, 2019 at 9:16pm PST

This shimmering saree, with loads of tassels, embroidery and mirror work, makes it an easy pick for any wedding function. With all the celebrations delayed, this saree in your wardrobe will make it to the vert next cocktail party you wish to attend. Do you know what's the advantage? Less jewellery! All we worry about when we chose a saree as our outfit is how to complete the look. In this, Katrina made the ethnic wear look as easy as it can be! Check this out.

Retro is never old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJan 28, 2020 at 4:22am PST

Mustard coloured leather skirt with polka dot shirt? Bring it on! A perfect date night outfit or a girls party look one woman can ever opt for. All you have to do is pair it with the right footwear to make it a date look or party wear. So, what do you think?

The studded affair

View this post on Instagram #GQAwards âÂÂÂ¨ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onSep 28, 2019 at 12:49pm PDT

Katrina Kaif's studded pantsuit won the hearts at an award ceremony. The actress was seen wearing a black lace bralette, paired with a funky black studded pantsuit and a tassel necklace. Her flowy hair, kohled eyes and nude lips made it a perfect red carpet look.

It is glittery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onSep 18, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

It seems like Katrina Kaif loves glitter. If the outfit lacks it, the actress makes sure to add some either to her eyes or the lips. This golden lehenga, for an award ceremony, made the heads turn. Her high ponytail, paired with a small pair of jhumkas looks comfy enough to perform an energetic dance show on the stage.

Happy birthday, Katrina! We wish you leave us all smitten with her fashion more and more in the coming years.

