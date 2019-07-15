Six-year-old girl allegedly raped by rickshaw-puller in Delhi

crime

The condition of the girl is stated to be out of danger

Representational Image

New Delhi: A rickshaw-puller had allegedly raped a six-year-old girl in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Monday. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and police patrolling staff arrested the accused.

The accused, Arun Kumar Das (26), hailing from Bihar's Begusarai district, was nabbed by the police patrolling staff, a senior police officer said.

The condition of the girl is stated to be out of danger, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, they said.

In a similar incident, a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in the Gagha area here. The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added. The girl had gone missing and when she reached home, she told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and allegedly raped her with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Akthar and Atiuallh were also booked under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, he said.

During the initial investigation, we found that Ansari married to the girl at an Arya Samaj temple, the SSP said. Both are neighbours and know each other for a very long time, he added. We have also questioned the temple's priest who conducted their marriage. However, the investigation is at the initial stage and things will become clear after some time. Gupta said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates