Ski champ Lindsey Vonn shares race day diet
Lindsey Vonn relished proteins and energy drinks on race days.
USA's former ski champ Lindsey Vonn relished proteins and energy drinks on race days. In a video interview with usmagazine.com, the world champion skier said that on competition days, eggs were an important part of her diet. "On race mornings, I tried to eat eggs and oatmeal, or in Europe they have muesli, which is grains and fruit," said Lindsey, 35. Then, up on the mountain, she'd have a protein bar and an energy drink just before the race.
"For dinner, I preferred to eat fish. I loved eating salmon with banana bread," she added.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe