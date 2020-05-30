Ski champ Lindsey Vonn shares race day diet

USA's former ski champ Lindsey Vonn relished proteins and energy drinks on race days. In a video interview with usmagazine.com, the world champion skier said that on competition days, eggs were an important part of her diet. "On race mornings, I tried to eat eggs and oatmeal, or in Europe they have muesli, which is grains and fruit," said Lindsey, 35. Then, up on the mountain, she'd have a protein bar and an energy drink just before the race.

"For dinner, I preferred to eat fish. I loved eating salmon with banana bread," she added.

