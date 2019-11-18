Sign up

There is a celestial event that happens every November, called the Leonid meteor shower. It occurs when our planet passes through the dust and debris left in the path of a comet, which burns up in the earth's atmosphere. Take in that wondrous sight an event organised in the city.

On November 18, 7.30 pm

At Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Call 28868686

Cost Rs 2,000

