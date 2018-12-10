Slovak tennis beauty Cibulkova: Not pregnant, but an author-to-be!

tennis

"I want to share a big news with you," the World No. 25 wrote on Instagram. "Something I've been leading to for quite a while now. For those who expect that I will say that my time as a professional tennis player is up - not quiet yet.

Dominika Cibulkova

Slovakian tennis player Dominika Cibulkova recently announced that she is in the process of writing her memoir with the help of friend Andrea Coddington. Cibulkova, 29, who has won eight WTA singles titles and reached the final of the Australian Open in 2014, insists she will include a wide range of topics in her book. The release date is yet to be decided.

"I want to share a big news with you," the World No. 25 wrote on Instagram. "Something I've been leading to for quite a while now. For those who expect that I will say that my time as a professional tennis player is up - not quiet yet. So, I am not pregnant and I'm not ending my career. What I do, though I am working on my memoir - which I believe will be a great read.

"Together with my friend and talented Slovak writer Andrea Coddington who knows me very well. It is fun and it is not going to be a tennis bible. There will be everything - my love for tennis, my achievements, my mistakes, my ups and downs, my passion for fashion, my friends, my family and my love. My life."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates