Slovenia's Belac wins Carolina Golf Classic

Ana Belac of Slovenia won the Carolina Golf Classic at Pinehurst No. 9 for her first Symetra Tour title, wrapping up an LPGA Tour card with the breakthough victory. The former Duke star closed with a 2-overr 74 for a four-stroke victory."

Six strokes ahead entering the day after rounds of 66, 71 and 70, she finished at 7-under 281. "It hasn't set in yet. I am just really excited and happy," Belac said. "I am just really grateful to compete at this level on this amazing course." Belac turned pro in the spring when her senior season at Duke was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

She earned $30,000 and jumped to from 16th to second in the Volvik Race for the Card standings with one tournament remaining "- the Symetra Tour Championship next week in Davidson. The final top 10 will earn LPGA Tour cards. Allison Emrey shot a 70 to finish second. Lauren Coughlin was 2 under after a 73. Amateur Emilia Migliaccio (69) and Savannah Vilaubi (69) were 1 under.

