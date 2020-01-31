Slumdog Millionaire child actor Rubina Ali's father Rafiq Qureshi passes away

After a prolonged battle with Tuberculosis, Rafiq Qureshi, father of Slumdog Millionaire actress Rubina Ali breathed his last on January 30, 2020. Rubina, who was only eight when she played the part of young Latika in director Danny Boyle's movie, lived away from her father for many years now. She will attend her father's funeral in Bandra.

Ali, who essayed the role of young Latika in the multiple-Oscar winning film, was picked from the slums of Mumbai to star in the film. Since the film's release, the young actress has travelled the world on a whirlwind promotional tour.

Just months after she returned home, she was left homeless when Indian authorities demolished her family home. Her father was also hospitalised after police allegedly beat him to force the family to leave their residence.

Rubina Ali at a young age even wrote her autobiography, which released in 2009. Ali's life story, Slumdog Dreaming: My Journey to the Stars, released in Britain and the US.

Our condolences to Rubina and her family.

