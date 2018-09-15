Small acts to save the world

things-to-do

Time and again, we think that our smallest actions don't matter. "But everyone else is doing it anyway" always serves as a logical explanation to refute facts we read in chunky science textbooks. Which is why when we come across a tiny book that says otherwise, we are astounded by the power of tidbits of information.

The title is called F**k Plastic (Hachette UK). The agenda is set, outlining "101 ways to free yourself from plastic and save the world". The first thing we wonder about is whether this book itself is environmentally-friendly. And a note from the publisher assures us. "The binding material is 100 per cent recyclable and biodegradable. Both the text paper and binding material is manufactured to the ISO 14001 international standard, minimising negative impacts on the environment," they say.

The book is divided into four sections: Food and drink, around the house, lifestyle, and saving the world. Most alternatives are practical ways of abstaining from single-use plastic. They include opting for menstrual cups instead of sanitary napkins, wooden pins instead of hair ties, and saying no to chewing gums. A few solutions aren't applicable to the Indian context — soapnuts, for instance, but it helps to know the alternatives available globally. F**k Plastic also makes you aware of added components to items that may not contain plastic. Although smoking and plastic do not strike an immediate correlation, you then recall the cellophane used on the cigarette pack. There's a lot to learn from this 30-minute read, and we can't wait to put this into practice.

