Small wonders

A bunch of spunky children to star in a music property at NCPA, showcasing their best on stage

A child singing along with the help of supporting musiciansa

In May this year, the NCPA posted a registration form online calling for auditions from musicians aged seven to 17. People responded from not just the far-flung suburbs of Mumbai, such as Ambarnath and Kalyan, but also from places like Indore. A total of 17 kids were selected after the auditions were completed. Songs were selected based on their preferences, and the children were then trained for a couple of months, learning how to improvise and add their own flavour to the tunes. Now, they are ready to perform those tracks on stage — with some doing so for the first time — for a property called The Wunderkinds.

An early start



Farrahnaz Irani

The idea is to give the children a platform where they can showcase their talent before a live audience, and thus gain the confidence required to take up music in a more full-time manner. Farrahnaz Irani, general manager of western music at NCPA, tells us, "These children are still in school, and you should see the dedication they display. Some of them come in their uniforms to practise, and being a part of something like this makes them learn what it means to be part of a team of musicians."



Children sing as backing vocalists

Irani adds that learning music instils a sense of discipline in children. "It helps build their concentration as well, and it's wonderful to see the kids try and learn from each other," she says, adding that there is a core band of slightly older people between 18 to 20 who support the musicians chosen after the auditions. This band is called Hot Pockets, and it's their job to train the kids and play a supporting role at the concert, providing instrumental back-up in the form of guitars and keys.

Pop goes the music

The songs chosen for the gig are all pop hits spanning the decades. Don't expect the sort of jazz or classical music that one would usually associate with a western music concert at this venue. It's thus essentially going to be a fun evening where a sense of goodwill will prevail. Irani tells us that one of the performers, for instance, is a seven-year-old Mumbaikar who's exceptionally talented at playing the drums. Imagine the sort of well-deserved pride and confidence he'll feel when people break out in applause after his performance, which really is the basis of this endeavour that NCPA plans to make an annual affair.

ON July 20, 6 pm

ON Experimental Theatre, NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Call 66223724

Entry Rs 500 onwards

