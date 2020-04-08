Smile, you've got company

Abodh Aras, CEO of The Welfare of Stray Dogs, recommends:

Goodest Boys of Bombay: Set up by Sahil Shah and Meghana Bhogle, you can spot the canines and kitties from the city. Since Shah is a stand-up comedian, there's also much needed humour.

Log on to @goodestboysofbombay on Instagram

Animal Aid Unlimited: Being a rescue centre, hospital and sanctuary for stray animals in Udaipur, they put out good

rescue videos.

Log on to Animal Aid Unlimited on Facebook

The Welfare of Stray Dogs: Run by volunteers, we post positive stories during the lockdown. There is also a list of dos and don'ts on the page.

Log on to @wsdindia on Instagram

Mriidu Khosla, co-founder, Cat Café Studio, recommends:

Pets Go Wildly: There was a phase in my life when I was obsessed with funny cat videos. This page, though, operates on similar lines but instead of domesticated animals focuses on wild animals. It is hard to capture wildlife stories but they do it well and show their light side and innocence.

Log on to @petsgowildly on Instagram

The Dodo: They've got the best videos of rescue stories that showcase how they end up leading fulfilling lives. I love happy endings.

Log on to @thedodo on Instagram

Snow Leopard Trust: In general, I'm a fan of snow leopards and they are on the brink of extinction. My ultimate dream is to work with them.

Log on to @snowleopardtrust on Instagram

Hemali Sodhi, brand and communications consultant, recommends:

We Rate Dogs: This page offers an escape with gentle storytelling. I love the tone. All the dogs here get very high ratings and the dog lover who runs it sees the most amazing things in dog photos that are submitted. They also raise funds for dogs

in need.

Log on to We Rate Dogs on Facebook

Thoughts of a Dog: This Twitter account offers funny insights from a dog's perspective. One tweet reads, "The human has been working from home the last couple of days and every so often they let me participate in video calls. All the other humans cheer when they see me. I am the only thing holding their company together."

Log on to @dog_feelings on Twitter

Pari the Wonder Calf: I've been working with the Welfare for Animals in Goa (WAG), a rescue that takes in abandoned animals. Pari is an orphaned calf who is critically ill. This is to give her a voice and invoke a sense of compassion.

Log on to Pari the Wonder Calf on Facebook

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates