Smokin' hot! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam sizzle in photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor shoot for a sizzling photoshoot



Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkareenakapoor

After releasing the coming-of-age trailer of the film, Veere Di Wedding, which garnered heavy and amazing responses from the industry circuits and the audience, the cast of the film has already begun its promotions. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania have already kickstarted promotions of India's first major chick flick.

On Friday, a picture of Kareena Kapoor and Sonam circulated on social media, along with producer Rhea Kapoor. The three look way beyond gorgeous in the snapshot. With black being the common colour, Sonam looked elegant in the ethnic black and gold lehenga. Rhea looked stunning in a black saree with sequenced gold border and the long sequenced jacket over it. However, it was the begum jaan, who stole the show. She looked smoking hot in the black corset gown with a high slit.

Talking about the film's trailer, it gives out the film's essence, which is about contemporary relationships of this age and people battling it. While it's a treat to watch Kareena in a never-seen-before-avatar, Sonam Kapoor seems a misfit for her role, owing to her larger-than-life fashionista persona off-screen. Swara is best at what she does and Shikha comes as a surprise package.

Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

