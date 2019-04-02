Smriti Irani forces son to take selfie; calls it 'maa ka atyachaar' and 'kahaanighargharki'

famous-personalities

Smriti Irani took to her Instagram and shared a picture with son, Zohr Irani. She captioned the image saying, "when your son cleans up for a friend and you harass him for a selfie instead."

Pic/ Smriti Irani's Instagram

Smriti Irani is not just the textile minister but also a social media star. While she shares memes which are funny and relatable, she also shares heart-warming pictures with her family.

She added a twist by adding the hashtags 'Maakaatyachaar' and 'KahaaniGharGharKi'.

For those unversed, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki was the show which gained prominence along with Smriti Irani's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

Her fans poured in a lot of love for the mother and son duo.

