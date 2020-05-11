Smriti Irani helps woman who walked 900 km with daughter amid lockdown

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday offered assistance to the woman who had trudged 900 km to her home in Amethi from Indore, with her three-year-old child amid the lockdown.

Soon after receiving the news, Irani, who is the leader of the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, asked the district administration to take care of the facilities of the entire family. The officials then screened both the mother and her child for COVID-19 and sent them under home-quarantine. The officials also provided them with all the essential items following the MP's instruction.

Amtul Nisha is a resident of Baroli village in Amethi and was living in Indore. During the lockdown, she was facing difficulties staying in Indore, so she left for Amethi on foot with her daughter.

Soon, the news spread like wildfire. Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani ordered the district officials to provide all possible help to the family.

Amethi District Magistrate Arun Kumar directed the health department to conduct a health test of the woman and her daughter. The woman and her daughter were examined at Jagdishpur Community Health Center (CHC) in Amethi. After this, the administration provided home-quarantine to the mother and daughter by providing ration kits, fruits, masks and sanitizers.

Kumar tweeted on Sunday about the help extended to the woman and her daughter under the direction of Union Minister Smriti Irani.

