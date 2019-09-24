Smriti Irani shares heartwarming pictures of children Zohr and Zoe

BJP minister Smriti Irani is very Instagram-savvy and her feed is proof that she is a very hands-on mother to her children, Zohr and Zoe. She often shares pictures of them and the internet can't stop admiring her pictures!

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to wish her daughter Zoe on her 16th birthday. She posted pictures of her husband Zubin holding her when she was a baby and now, as she has grown up.

he posted the pictures with the caption, "You came into our lives 16 years ago and things have not been the same since. Laughter follows you wherever you go, you bring peace and stability with your gentle touch every time a challenge springs up. We @iamzfi @shanelleirani @zohrirani_24 are blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday, Zoe, love you lots."

Not leaving her son far behind, she posted a picture with him. Irani can be seen hugging her son Zohr with a delightful smile on her face, as her son smiles at the camera.

She wrote, "Why did you grow up so soon @zohrirani_24."

View this post on Instagram Why did you grow up so soon @zohrirani_24 â¤ï¸ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onSep 23, 2019 at 2:03pm PDT

Smriti BFF Ekta Ravi Kapoor and Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna commented on the post. While Ekta wrote Hey with heart emoticons, Twinkle Khanna said, "What a nice picture."

Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development.

