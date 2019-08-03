Smriti Irani's motivational quote on Instagram will inspire you

national

The Textile Minister is wearing a canary yellow saree in the candid picture

Smriti Irani/ File pic

Union Minister Smriti Irani often takes to social media to share various pictures, memes etc but this time she posted a motivational quote which will inspire you. She shared a picture of herself standing in front of the Parliament. Along with the picture, she posted a motivational quote which she sourced from the internet.

She posted the image and in the caption she wrote, "Tootne lage jab honsla toh bas yaad rakhna bina mehnat ke hasil koi bhi taaj nahi hota, dhoond lena andheron mein manzil apni jugnu kabhi roshni ka mohtaj nahi hota. * quote courtesy internet."

The Textile Minister is wearing a canary yellow saree in the candid picture. The picture has over 71k likes.

Smriti's BFF, Ekta Ravi Kapoor also replied in the comments section with a lot of heart emojis.

Recently, she had posted a very soulful poem on Instagram. Few lines in the poem read, "Umeed har din ki Zindagi ji sake vo apne usulo ke dum pe, afsos yeh ki har shaam un usulo ki bali leti. Umeed yeh ki koi ho jo sirf seerat ko dekhe-samjhe, pyaar kare, afsos jab surat ki chokhat na par kar sake ehsas. Umeed yeh ki jis roti ki talash main nikla vo din ke ujale main milegi zarur, afsos tab jb usse ke andhere, bhook ke aasuo main tabdeel kare."

She captioned the post saying, "Likha kal tha post aaj kar rahi hun-'kaam kar' wale comment na kare. #instapoets."

Smriti is the youngest minister in the BJP government. She is the Minister for Women and Child Development as well as the Textile minister.

