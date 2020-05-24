Smriti Khanna on losing weight post pregnancy: Was easier for me to get back into shape so soon

Smriti Khanna is one of the most loved celebrities on television and social media. One of her most successful and popular shows is Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, which also starred her hubby, Gautam Gupta. The couple became proud parents of a baby girl on April 15 and named her Anayka. If you visit the actress' Instagram account, it's filled with some lovely pictures of the newborn.

Talking about losing weight post her pregnancy, Khanna, in an interview with BollywoodLife, made some surprising revelations that may inspire a lot of other women too. She said, "I just want to say that I have not worked hard as much as I am being appreciated for it. So, I don't want to take so much credits for that. But ya my body, my genetics they have behaved in a certain way and it was easier for me to get back into shape so soon."

Her hubby Gautam also added, "She hasn't worked so hard. It was just 10,000 steps. I mean these are things people should generally do and that is what she has followed honestly. She has been speaking to a lot of friends who are living in different countries and they are saying that they are doing Zumba dance n all when they are pregnant."

Khanna also spoke about the myth that Indians have about pregnancy and said, "Yes, People abroad they do jogs, they do Zumba dance, they swim regularly. In India, I think there a lot of myths that the moment they realise somebody is pregnant they say you just eat and be on the bed which is not the right way of going about it. So you have to be very active and you have just eat nutritious food even if you were eating junk before and fat."

In case you missed it, here's a post the actress shared with her fans on her Instagram that showed her inspiring transformation:

We hope to see more pictures of their lovely and adorable munchkin soon!

