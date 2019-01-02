Smriti Mandhana free to copy Kumar Sangakkara's batting style now: Coach

cricket

Smriti Mandhana and Kumar Sangakkara

Smriti Mandhana's childhood coach Anant Tamvekar will not scold his student for copying former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara's batting style now. During his coaching days with Smriti, 22, the batswoman was fond of Sangakkara's batting and the coach used to scold her.

"As a coach, you like to see your student playing his/her natural game rather than copying someone else... but now, Smriti has been named ICC Women's Cricketer of the year, she has become a perfectionist and can copy Sangakkara's style," Tamvekar said over the phone from Sangli.

"I was not against Sangakkara's batting style. In fact, Smriti and me are his greatest fans," added Tamvekar. "Yes, Smriti has met Sangakkara once. That was during the Kia Super League in England last season when Smriti was playing for Western Storm." "It's a proud moment for me to see my student become the best women's cricketer of the year. I have been coaching her for the last 10 years. The hard work by Smriti has paid off in a huge way."

Meanwhile, former India opener WV Raman hailed Smriti's achievement. "It is a great achievement and she can be a role model and inspiration to other women players. Smriti has proved that girls can also achieve and reach these heights," Raman said.

