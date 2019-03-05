Smriti Mandhana: It's not the time to experiment

cricket

Stand-in skipper Mandhana wants players to be given long run in the team to prove their mettle, after India's 41-run loss to England in first T20I

India's Smriti Mandhana lofts one during the first T20 encounter against England in Guwahati yesterday. Pic/PTI

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana yesterday stressed on giving players a long run to prove their mettle in the Indian women's team and insisted that the time is not right for experimentation.

India handed Harleen Deol her T20I debut in the first match against England, which the hosts lost by 41 runs. "If you look at the number of matches they have played, it's six to eight. I don't think it is the right time to experiment. We will have to stick with the same batting order to look forward to, giving them more game time for them to prove," Mandhana said.



England's Tammy Beaumont en route her 62 yesterday. Pic/AFP

"You should give enough chances to prove. When we came in the team, I don't think I started scoring in the second or third match. I think everyone will be getting their chances. We are looking to win the matches rather than experiment." In the game, Veda Krishnamurthy also returned to the side. However, chasing 161, India managed just 119 for six.

By the time Deepti Sharma (22) came out to bat, the game was as good as over. "Deepti has been an important batter for us. She's been very flexible to change the position for us. I don't know about ODIs, but in T20s, it is hard to have same kind of batting order because it depends on the situation," Mandhana said when asked about Deepti's different batting positions over the last few matches.

"There was a difference in how we started and how they did. We lost a couple of wickets in the third over," she said. "I think in ODIs and in T20s, two wickets should not fall in a span of three or four balls. Our top three or four lost their wickets in a short period. I think that makes the batting order very thin. We will work on it. It's important as a batting unit to take responsibility and chase this kind of total. As a batter who is settled, our top four, we are playing for a long time now."

India's Jhulan tops ODI rankings again

Dubai: India pacer Jhulan Goswami took back the top position for bowlers in the ICC Women's ODI rankings after playing an important role in a 2-1 home series win over England in the ICC Women's Championship. Goswami, who last held the top spot in February 2017, finished with eight wickets in the series while helping her team reach second position in the eight-team championship to qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

