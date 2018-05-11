Snapchat rolls out new app redesign for iOS

In the new design, snaps and chats are aligned chronologically and "Stories" from friends have been moved back to the right-hand side of the camera screen





After drawing criticism from users worldwide about its controversial redesign, audio-video sharing platform Snapchat has rolled out another app redesign for iOS users.

In the new design, snaps and chats are aligned chronologically and "Stories" from friends have been moved back to the right-hand side of the camera screen.

Snapchat has added a separate "Subscriptions" feature to keep "Stories" from popular creators and publishers in the loop while letting the other "Stories" be separated, The Verge reported late on Thursday.

"We are currently rolling out an update to address this by sorting communication by recency and moving 'Stories' from friends to the right side of the application, while maintaining the structural changes we have made around separating friends from creators and sorting friends' 'Stories' by relationships," Evan Spiegel, CEO, Snapchat had said earlier this month, in the company's first quarter earnings call.

Snapchat was testing a new design in April that would move the user's "friends' stories" alongside the "celebrity content" in the "Discover" section again to ensure that the user's feed would not be dominated by the "celebrity content".

There is no word yet on when the update would be available on Android.

