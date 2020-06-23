Snoop Dogg raps tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during ESPY Awards

American rapper Snoop Dogg honoured the late basketball great Kobe Bryant during the ESPY Awards recently.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, lost their lives in a helicopter accident in January.

Video footage encapsulating the career of the cager was played during the award ceremony.

Snoop Dogg rapped over the video, reflecting on what the LA Lakers superstar meant to the city of Los Angeles. "You beat the odds by a mile. All grit no smile. A new golden child. Let's do it mamba style. A friend and leader, understandably. And you did it candidly. Your reign in the city remains...greatness in your name," Dogg crooned.

