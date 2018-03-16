Snowfall buries Moscow in white hours before Lokomotiv-Atletico clash

Employees at the Lokomotiv stadium were expected to use a cover to ensure the playing field would remain in a suitable state



A large snowstorm on Thursday covered the Russian capital in white just hours before the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 clash between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid was slated to kick off. Temperatures have been rising in recent days and were hovering around 0 degree Celsius (32 F), yet the city woke up completely covered in snow, which obstructed road traffic and is likely to make it difficult to play football, reported Efe.

After a few days of rest, excavators, tractors and snowplows took to the streets, parks and sidewalks to remove the snow. Employees at the Lokomotiv stadium were expected to use a cover to ensure the playing field would remain in a suitable state. Despite the adverse weather, Atletico's captain Gabi said that the players would adapt to the field's conditions.

On March 4, Lokomotiv played a derby against Spartak Moscow amid a raging blizzard and temperatures of minus 10 degrees Celsius, as, the Russian Football Union decided not to postpone the match despite the harsh meteorology. Atletico Madrid is the clear favorite to advance to the Europa League's next stage after winning the first leg 3-0.

