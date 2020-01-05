Snowman gift for Ziva Dhoni from MS Dhoni

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Cricketer MS Dhoni played the perfect dad as he was seen making a snowman for daughter Ziva, four, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the former India captain and Ziva are seen shaping the snowman. Dhoni is on a break from cricket since India's World Cup exit in July last year and does not feature in the squads for upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka and the one-day-internationals against Australia.

Recently, Sakshi shared a picture of her New Year celebrations with her hubby on Instagram and captioned it: "2020 with this man."



Meanwhile, Ziva's official Instagram account had this picture (below) on Saturday, enjoying the snowfall.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates