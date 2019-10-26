So bright! Sunny Leone twins with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in yellow

With the festive season having started, everyone's busy attending parties in different parts of the city. While there are grand Diwali parties hosted by the who's who of Bollywood, there are a few intimate ones too. On Friday, actress Sunny Leone was snapped with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber at a kids' Diwali party.

Sunny Leone is a doting mother to daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. For the kids' Diwali party, the Jism 2 actress opted for a bright yellow halter neck top with an embroidered lehenga and dupatta. Nisha too was seen in the same attire.

While Sunny Leone is all smiles as she looks into the camera, Nisha seems to be camera shy. Take a look at the picture here:

Sunny and Daniel Weber also celebrated Nisha's 4th birthday on October 14. They held a Frozen-themed birthday party for the little one.

In an earlier media interaction, Sunny Leone had mentioned how close she is to Nisha and how her daughter has changed a lot in her life. "My daughter goes to an amazing school that offers her so many different things, and I'm happy about that. I believe in every country there are different levels of education for children, and it depends on whether they are able to get it or not." Sunny and Daniel tied the knot in 2011 and adopted Nisha from a village in Latur, Maharashtra.

Speaking about her professional journey, the actress' stint in the Indian film industry began in 2011 as a participant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss. Soon, she was balancing her career acting in films such as Jism 2 and Ragini MMS 2 and shaking a leg to hit dance numbers such as Pink Lips, Laila, Piya More, and Trippy Trippy.

