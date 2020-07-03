Sobhita Dhulipala describes herself in a funny way; see post

Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a character sketch of herself in a new social media post. Sobhita took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a white T-shirt and her hair loosely tied with a scarf. Her caption will surely steal your heart and bring a smile on your face too!

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Raman Raghav 2.0 and was later seen in films like Kaalakaandi and The Body. Her acting in the web-series Made In Heaven was widely appreciated. She also starred in one of the short stories in the horror anthology, Ghost Stories.

Sobhita will next be seen in director Sashi Kiran's Major. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as a producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. Major is all set to release later this year.

Speaking about her work, Sobhita Dhulipala said in a media interaction, "I am committed to taking a risk in career and in life. What scares me is what if I lose out on the confidence to take new challenges. Hopefully, that never happens. I do not want to live a predictable life. Perhaps that is why change does not worry me, stagnancy does. Every change that is happening now is teaching us something. For us actors, vanity, popularity, beauty -- all these things at times hold us back to take risks."

