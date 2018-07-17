SoBo social worker donates Rs 40 crores to Indian Army

SoBo social worker gifts largest donation by entity to Indian Army, says it is the message, not the gift, that is important

Prem Daryanani at his office in Fort. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Prem Daryanani, a resident of Walkeshwar, insisted that we stress on the message, which is gratitude to the Indian armed forces, rather than the quantum of the gift. Daryanani has, through the family's Radha Kaliandas Daryanani Charitable Trust, a non-profit started in 1980, gifted the army six acres of land, which now houses 12 buildings, comprising the Army Law College (ALC). The college was inaugurated yesterday.

The market value of the six-odd-acre plot (40,000 square feet is equal to an acre) at Baba Seva Dham village Kanhe is Rs 40 crore, and the buildings have been completed. The 'gift' is the largest donation to the Indian Army by any entity. Kanhe is approximately 45 km from Pune.

Daryanani, though, seems eager to get to the crux of 'why' he donated this to the army rather than the enormity of the donation. He said, "I feel we have an obligation to soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice. They do so for our liberty, so that we can sleep soundly at night. They need our emotional support, and they need to know that their well being matters to us, as people. Remember that they fight not only the enemies across the border but those within too [terrorists]."

Daryanani claimed that people do hold the army in high regard "but need to be much more sensitised and aware of the magnitude of the army's contribution to the nation". "For instance, ask people when is Army Day celebrated and 90% will not know. It is on January 15. This is not because of lack of respect but lack of awareness," he said.

Track record

Daryanani also admitted that in these cynical times, it was also initially a little difficult to convince the army that every donation is not done with an ulterior motive. "There are those that come from the heart."

This Trust has a record of donating for the army, underscoring their belief that it is time to recognise and in "our small way reward the gallantry of the Indian army," said Daryanani. "We have earlier donated for the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Pune and have been the largest civilian single donor for the war memorial in Pune in 1990."

The college

Said Colonel Anil Kakade, nodal officer, ALC, which has residential facilities for both boys and girls, "The college is affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University and has been approved by the Maharashtra government and the Bar Council of India. Children of army personnel, both serving and retired, are being given admission for the academic year 2018-19." Kakade added, "We want to create an institution of repute and prepare students to pursue a career at the Bar, in judicial services, civil services, armed forces and corporate houses."

Daryanani, who has a PhD in Social Sciences, and a law degree from Govt. Law College, will be a regular at this college, as he divides his time between Pune and Mumbai. "I will be giving some lectures too." Daryanani, former stud farm owner, signed off saying, "After I spoke at the inauguration yesterday, army personnel told me that I spoke from the heart and gave a message to our countrymen that we need to assure our army that we are with them in times of war and peace, both."

