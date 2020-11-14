Social comedies done, now romantic comedy for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana will have a working Diwali as he shoots for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the north Indian city. While he gives shape to the film with Vaani Kapoor, rumours are rife that the actor is in talks with Bala (2019) producer Dinesh Vijan for a second outing. The romantic comedy is being discussed in the trade circles for its fresh casting. According to sources, Khurrana will team up with Sara Ali Khan, marking their first on-screen union.

“Considering it has Ayushmann leading from the front, the film — though belonging to the rom-com genre — may well drive an important message home. Sara has finished her promotions for Coolie No 1, and is expected to kick off the shoot of Atrangi Re soon. On the other hand, Ayushmann will follow up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Anubhav Sinha’s next before training his sights on this movie. The project is in the last leg of discussion,” reveals a trade source. If all goes well, the film may go on floors by early 2021.



Dinesh Vijan

mid-day reached out to Khurrana, Khan and Vijan, who did not respond till press time.

