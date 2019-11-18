Social media influencer Taresh Goyal's huge plans of starting his own digital agency!

Online marketing is a popular strategy used by marketers today. Many brands have grown on a tremendous speed through digital marketers. Nobody in today's time has managed to escape the waves created by influencers. Taresh Goyal, a marketing expert and a social media campaigner by profession is an influencer and a meme creator by profession. He is from Ambala, Haryana and always had a flair of creating funny yet relevant content. Besides creating content, he has been helping brands to boost their credibility on social media and help them get the right exposure online via his innovative marketing skills.

He's been very passionate about creating content and always believes to do something meaningful in life. Taresh has a philosophy in his life. "It's either my way or the highway", as he strongly feels that whatever he does is almost right and accurate. He has travelled to various places in the country and for social media campaigns and has collaborated with many renowned brands with giving a high return on investment of the campaigns. Goyal truly enjoys the dual personalities of a campaign creator and a social media influencer. He has clients across the border and is rapidly building his international clientele through Instagram marketing.

By the next year, Taresh has thought to start his own digital agency giving all services to his clients right from image building to branding to building its social media presence. "I believe in taking things step by step. Everything takes time. I discovered my passion as an influencer while I was working as a marketer. Social media is the best medium to help the brands grow faster and also make money through it. I always had a humorous side which I started showcasing through the memes I created. It feels surreal to succeed in helping people to grow as a brand", he said. He will also introduce video content and is currently working on it. Here's to a lot of success and fame coming in the way for Taresh Goyal and we can't wait for the launch of his new digital agency.

