Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate Inaaya Naumi's 'half birthday'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's cut a 'half birthday cake' after daughter Inaaya Naumi turns 6 months old



Parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrating Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's half birthday. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sakpataudi

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's princess, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has turned six months old, and there is no way that the parents wouldn't celebrate this auspicious occasion. Soha and Kunal, in a very innovative manner, cut a 'half birthday cake' to make this day a memorable one!

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share the beautiful picture of the family. She wrote, "It may not be your full birthday but any reason to celebrate you is a good one #halfbirthday (sic)." And, there is no way that one wouldn't fall in love with the photos, especially, Inaaya. The cute little munchkin has worn a pretty white dress with a lovely hair band. While Kunal is busy lighting the candle on the cake, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is busy looking at her mother, Soha.

Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with their first child, daughter Inaaya, on September 29. The Golmaal Again actor had issued a statement to share the news with his fans. "We are over the moon thrilled and delighted to share that we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this very auspicious day. Soha and our gorgeous baby are doing well. We thank you for your kind wishes, love, and blessings," Kunal Kemmu had said in a statement.

The Rang De Basanti actress had been advocating prenatal yoga. She shared photos on her Instagram and showed how to stay fit during the nine months of pregnancy. Like her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan was up and about during her pregnancy. She endorsed products related to pregnancy like oils to keep stretch marks away and mineral water which is beneficial during the nine months. Unlike several Bollywood women who go missing as soon as they realise they are in the family way, Soha, like Bebo, did not shy away from shutterbugs.

The actress recently turned author with her debut book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which is a collection of humorous and bizarre stories on her life as a royal princess and a moderately famous celebrity, as she likes to call herself.

