Soha Ali Khan birthday: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu hugging mommy is sweet!

Soha Ali Khan kick-started her birthday with a sweet and warm hug by her one-year-old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/khemster2

Actress-author Soha Ali Khan turns 40 Thursday, and her birthday wouldn't have started better than a warm and beautiful hug by her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Actor-husband Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable photo of the mother-daughter duo hugging each other. It's the best thing surfaced on social media today, we bet!

Well, Kunal Kemmu is great at clicking candid pictures. Kunal is the man behind the beautiful candid clicks of nephew Taimur Ali Khan, and the parties hosted by the Khans and Kapoors. Addressing daughter Inaaya as their "monkey," Kunal's caption will win one's hearts: "The warmest and the cutest hugs are never in short supply with this little monkey at home. The Bestest Birthday hug [sic]."

On Wednesday, Kunal Kemmu hosted a grand bash for his cute wifey! As the clock struck 12, the Golmaal actor brought in her birthday with her near and dear ones at an eatery in Bandra. Present at the birthday bash were her best friends Neha Dhupia, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arshad Warsi with wife Maria Goretti, and Soha's elder sister Saba Ali Khan, who makes rare appearances. Arpita Khan Sharma with husband Aayush Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Sumeet Vyas with wife Ekta Kaul, Anand Tiwari were also seen at Soha Ali Khan's birthday bash!

