Soha Ali Khan: Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does

Soha Ali Khan has time and again confessed how Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu share a sweet brother-sister bond. The actress also shared how Kareena's baby boy Taimur acts as a patient brother when he is around baby Inaaya. Now, in an interview with Times Of India, Soha shared another sweet information about the brother-sister duo.

Soha Ali Khan said, "Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."

Soha Ali Khan further added, "We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that's not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by. Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."

Isn't that adorable? Khan is known for sharing candid and cute pictures of her and her hubby Kunal Kemmu on Instagram.

Speaking about the actress, Soha Ali Khan, she was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, in 2018. Soha has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 16 years. She made her debut with Dil Maange More in 2004 and went on to do films like Shaadi No. 1, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Ahista Ahista, Tum Mile, and War Chhod Na Yaar.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news