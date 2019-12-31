Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and baby Inaaya all set to welcome 2020 Down Under

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi are not accompanying Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on their Swiss sojourn.

Usually, they travel together, so that cousins Taimur and Inaaya can keep busy with each other. This time around, Soha and Kunal have taken off to Sydney instead.

Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share some snaps from their holiday Down Under. One of those pictures features the utterly cute Inaaya looking out to sea. Check it out below:

A day at the beach #maroubra

Another photo that Kunal Kemmu shared shows him taking a stroll with wifey Soha Ali Khan. Both of them look casual and so in love as they walk with their arms engulfed around each other.

Walks & Talks #sydney #australia #walks

Another picture that the Go Goa Gone actor shared features wifey Soha and daughter Inaaya Naumi together, and it's such an adorable picture of the mother-daughter!

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onDec 29, 2019 at 12:14am PST

Another photo shows Soha Ali Khan wearing pink shorts and a white shirt, posing against a wall painted with wings and a halo. It's a surreal click and Soha looks fresh and pretty.

#khemsterclick #streetphotography #shotoniphone11pro

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi had recently visited Pataudi Palace in Hyderabad to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday along with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan. It's been a year of travel and good times for the Pataudi clan!

