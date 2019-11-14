Soha Ali Khan: Wanted to spend maximum time with my daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan, who had been on a self-imposed sabbatical after the birth of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, is ready to face the camera again. The actor has greenlit a web series that will roll early next year.

Ask her about the two-year hiatus and Khan, talking on the sidelines of the launch of children's learning app by VOOT Kids, said she was more than happy to have taken on the dual role of Inaaya's mother and playmate.

"I got interesting offers all this while, but I didn't take them up as I wanted to spend all my time with Inaaya. Now that she is over two years old, I have decided to commit to something that will take only a month [to shoot]. I am planning to take her on the sets too, whenever it is possible."

