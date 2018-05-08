Solatium for Tamil Nadu tourist killed in Kashmir

Palaniswami expressed grief over the Monday death and said Thirumaniselvam died after being seriously injured when the tourist bus he was travelling in was stoned heavily by agitators in Gulmarg

Representational Picture

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 300,000 to the family of R. Thirumaniselvam who died after being attacked with stones in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Palaniswami expressed grief over the Monday death and said Thirumaniselvam died after being seriously injured when the tourist bus he was travelling in was stoned heavily by agitators in Gulmarg.

Palaniswami said considering the circumstances in which Thirumaniselvam died, a solatium of Rs 300,000 will be paid out of Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He said officials at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi were in touch with officials of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Palaniswami said he had also spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and requested her to extend necessary assistance to Tamil Nadu officials to bring back safely all the Tamil Nadu tourists safely. According to him, around 130 people had gone on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir from Tamil Nadu.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

