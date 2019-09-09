Son kills father in Karnataka for not allowing him to play PUBG

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A son killed his father for not allowing him to play PUBG in Belgaum, Karnataka. The incident took place at Siddheshwar Nagar which comes under Kakati police station at 5 am this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar. The police said that the accused, Raghuveer Kumbhar killed Shankar by cutting him into pieces. The police said, "Raghuveer Kumbar killed his father Shankar for cutting internet connection. He was beaten badly before death for taking his phone and not allowing him to play PUBG game."

"Shankar was sitting in the house at the time when his son attacked him. He locked up other family members in a room and killed his father by cutting him in pieces. The son has been taken into custody" said the Belgaum police.

The deceased Shankar had retired from police service three months ago. Further investigation in the matter is on.

(with inputs from ANI)

