Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Ram Gopal Varma for his tweet on women buying liquor

The whole nation knows by now that the liquor shops in some parts of the country were reopened as the nation has been partially opened up after being shut down for nearly two months. Long queues and unending wait to buy liquor attracted a lot of attention on social media. One of the people to give his reaction was Ram Gopal Varma.

Taking to his Twitter Account and sharing an image of women standing outside the shop, he wrote- "Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men." (sic) This didn't go down very well with Sona and this is what she tweeted in return - "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent." (sic)

Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men ð pic.twitter.com/ThFLd5vpzd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2020

Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent. https://t.co/5AUcTrAJrZ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 4, 2020

Varma tweeted back that how she misunderstood the intent behind his tweet and how he was the last person to be judgemental. "Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state," tweeted the filmmaker. Have a look:

Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state https://t.co/4DYJ6201j1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2020

Social media debates are here to stay, it seems. Whose side are you on?

