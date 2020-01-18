Sona Mohapatra: NCW gave one-line, cryptic responses

Evidently disgruntled about the National Commission for Women's (NCW) decision to temporarily close the case against #MeToo accused Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra, one of the leading voices of the movement in the country, is disheartened. One among several women, including singers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, who accused Malik of sexual misconduct, Mohapatra connects with mid-day from Paris, to say, "I was at an event representing India at an ISRO launch by an European agency. I came out elated owing to the response to my views, only to read this news on social media. The statement of the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma is wrong. I collated multiple testimonies painstakingly, and mailed it to them within a few days of them asking for it [copies of which are with mid-day]. I requested to speak to Sharma to discuss it. I received a one-line cryptic response to [my] mails."

She maintains that the NCW made no effort to engage or connect with Bhasin, Pandit, or her. "I did exactly what I was asked to do. They could have shown some interest by writing back, talking about the matter, or meeting us. They didn't. What more documents can you provide in cases of sexual assault? Should we record or shoot it while it happens? Is that even possible?"



Anu Malik

The singer was taken aback by the "ominous manner" in which the commission chose to communicate with her. "I felt like I was the criminal in their eyes. I dread to think about how they would treat women who don't have a voice, or the means to tell the world anything. Going to Hyderabad after Priyanka Reddy gets gang-raped to console the family, and give quotes to the media, should not be their only job. This is a live case. So many victims and their families are living their trauma every time a person like Anu Malik flaunts himself on national TV."

Mohapatra has vowed to not put down her arms. "I am not one to give up the good fight easily. I'll take it to my funeral pyre if required. Sony TV was a partner in crime, riding on this for publicity for their show. India will not forgive them or Anu Malik."

